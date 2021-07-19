American Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,026 shares of company stock worth $25,472,181. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.76. 5,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

