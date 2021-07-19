American Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 2.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $78,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

