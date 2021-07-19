American Capital Management Inc. Has $176.04 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up approximately 5.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 6.15% of AeroVironment worth $176,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,495 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

