American Capital Management Inc. Has $50.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 1.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Medpace worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total transaction of $2,491,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,004 shares of company stock worth $47,006,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

