American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Bio-Techne worth $71,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

TECH traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $462.64. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,990. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

