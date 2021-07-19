American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 1.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Gentex worth $57,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 33,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

