American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Forward Air worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,703 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

