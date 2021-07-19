American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,566 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Abiomed makes up approximately 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Abiomed worth $70,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

