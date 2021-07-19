American Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises about 4.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $158,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 28,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

