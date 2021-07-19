American Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of NeoGenomics worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.01. 6,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.13 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

