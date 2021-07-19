American Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.