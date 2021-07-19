American Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,825 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.55. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,992. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

