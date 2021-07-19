American Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,064 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Alarm.com worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $10,530,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $80.75. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

