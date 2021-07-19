American Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,002 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 7.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Kornit Digital worth $240,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

KRNT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.69. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

