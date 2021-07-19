American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.49 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

