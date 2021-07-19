American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 233,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,617. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

