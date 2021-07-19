American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.91% of American Vanguard worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVD opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $517.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

