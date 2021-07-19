Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 95524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.06.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

