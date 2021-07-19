Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.02. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

