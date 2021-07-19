Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.19% of Addus HomeCare worth $53,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.