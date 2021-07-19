Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1,458.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.48% of Workiva worth $64,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

WK stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.