Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $53,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

