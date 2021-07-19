Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

