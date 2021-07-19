AMO Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124,213.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $23.42 million and $124,213.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00774591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.