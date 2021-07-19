Amon Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,515.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.00767196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

