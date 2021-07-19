Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.03 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

