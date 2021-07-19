Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post sales of $233.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $42.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

