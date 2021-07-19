Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $53.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $64.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $387.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

