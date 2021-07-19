Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,385. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

