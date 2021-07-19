Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

