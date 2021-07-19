Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $328.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $10,112,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.28 on Monday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

