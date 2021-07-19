Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.51 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

