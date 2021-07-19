Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 225,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.59.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

