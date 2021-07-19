Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Angi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Angi stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 1,843,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,379. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

