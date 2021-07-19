Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report $176.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.24 million and the highest is $177.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $692.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.01 million to $700.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $802.39 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $8.17 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.