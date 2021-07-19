Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.86 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $285,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

