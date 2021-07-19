Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.79 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $720.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI opened at $173.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

