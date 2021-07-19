Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NextDecade stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

