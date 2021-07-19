Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Progenity reported earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $146.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 8,097,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Insiders own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

