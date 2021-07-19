Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

