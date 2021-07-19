Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $47.92. 100,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,644. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

