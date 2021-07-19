Analysts Issue Forecasts for FPX Nickel Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FPX Nickel in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for FPX Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

FPX Nickel stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60. FPX Nickel has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$99.76 million and a P/E ratio of -67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.46.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

