Analysts Issue Forecasts for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Scotiabank boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of KPLUF opened at $14.41 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $883.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.00 million.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

