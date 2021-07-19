Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

