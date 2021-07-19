Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 19th (ALV, CLR, CPE, DPZ, FANG, KDMN, KMB, MEOH, MKTX, OVV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 19th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $405.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $498.00 to $500.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

