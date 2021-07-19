Analysts Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

STLD stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

