Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $1.83

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $160.99 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00005919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,950,680 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

