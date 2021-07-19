Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Acquires $40,700.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

