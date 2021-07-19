AntiMatter Price Hits $0.0847 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $1.53 million and $343,405.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

