Anyswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00147103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.15 or 0.99911858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

